March 29 Cross Industries AG :
* Concentration on its listing in Prime Market
* Delisting of its two subsidiaries KTM AG and WP
AG is being prepared in order to establish a leaner
capital market structure
* Cross Kraftfahrzeug Holding GmbH will submit a public
purchase offer to all free-float shareholders of KTM AG, as
free-float in KTM AG currently amounts only to 0.6 pct
* Cross Kraftfahrzeug Holding GmbH holds already 51.4 pct of
share capital and voting rights of KTM AG
* Offer price will amount to 122.50 euros($137)per share of
KTM AG
* Offer price will amount to 18 euros per share of WP AG
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)