BRIEF-Shanghai Conant Optics elects chairman and general manager and appoints CFO
* Says it elects Fei Zhengxiang as chairman and general manager
March 29 Druckfarben Hellas SA :
* Temporary suspension of shares trading until there is information on the impact of the fire occurred Source text: bit.ly/1UrhzHp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it elects Fei Zhengxiang as chairman and general manager
May 18Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says it elects Chen Yaogen as chairman and general manager * Says it appoints He Zhen as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/5ntZsB Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)