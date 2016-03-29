March 29 Teliasonera AB

* Says no decision on dividend at Turkcell's ordinary general assembly

* Says supports that Turkcell should pay dividend to its shareholders and voted in favor of board's proposal with its direct owned shares (14 percent)

* Teliasonera has a total direct and indirect holding of 38 percent in Turkcell. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)