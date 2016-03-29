MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 Tronox Ceo In Letter
* Thomas casey, chairman and ceo, issued a message to colleagues, customers and shareholders informing them of a medical condition
* Board has adopted a plan whereby should casey be unable or unwilling to continue to serve as ceo, board will appoint an interim ceo
* "would like to let you know that i am fighting colon cancer and am currently undergoing chemotherapy"
* Board is in process of identifying several candidates for interim ceo position - sec filing
* "have been tolerating treatment well and have been able to work leading our company substantially as normal" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes