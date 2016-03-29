MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Elbit imaging ltd. Announces findings by its subsidiary, plaza centers, with respect to certain agreements executed in the past
* Become aware of some issues with respect to some agreements executed in past by plaza in connection with casa radio project in romania
* Plaza's board has appointed chairman of plaza's audit committee to investigate matters internally
* Plaza has approached and is co-operating fully with relevant romanian authorities
* Plaza's board has also appointed independent law firms to perform an independent review of issues raised
* Following plaza's report, co's audit committee has decided to appoint special committee to examine matters raised in plaza's announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
