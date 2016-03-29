March 29 NQ Mobile Inc

* NQ mobile inc. Announces proposed investment from management

* Entered into a legally binding share purchase agreement with vincent wenyong shi , chairman and coo of company

* Agreement with coo for issuance and sale of up to a maximum of 96 million class a common shares of co to vincent shi

* Purchase price of us$1.05 per share, which is equivalent to us$5.25 per ads