March 29 McCormick & Company Inc

* Believe our offer for Premier Foods is highly attractive- conf call

* CEO - in the process of labeling over 70 percent of mccormick brand spices, herbs and extracts as non-GMO

* Ceo - transitioning 80 percent of gourmet line to organic this year - conf call

* Where there are genetically modified materials in some of our products, will find way to remove them or label them as is appropriate

* Premier Foods just 1 idea in our robust acquisition pipeline- conf call