MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 Acorda Therapeutics Inc
* Completed phase 1 single-dose pharmacokinetic studies for three separate once-daily formulations of dalfampridine
* At least one of the formulations has met all of company's success criteria
* Exploring potential use of a QD formulation in its post-stroke walking deficits development program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes