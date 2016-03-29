March 29 Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* Completed phase 1 single-dose pharmacokinetic studies for three separate once-daily formulations of dalfampridine

* At least one of the formulations has met all of company's success criteria

* Exploring potential use of a QD formulation in its post-stroke walking deficits development program