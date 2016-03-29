March 29 Innofactor Plc :

* Says share repurchase ends and repurchased shares are cancelled

* During Sept. 1, 2015 - March 9, 2016, company repurchased total of 702,197 of company shares in average price of 0.85 euro

* Total purchase price of shares was 600,003.64 euros ($672,604.08)

* Of the 702,197 company shares acquired, a total of 149,837 shares were granted against payment to two new key persons of Innofactor

* Decided to cancel 552,360 company shares in its possession