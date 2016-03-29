MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 Trius Investments Inc
* Entered purchase and sale agreement to sell its waste collection business to Fero Waste & Recycling
* Will receive about $5 million for sale of assets and goodwill of its wholly owned units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes