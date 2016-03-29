UPDATE 2-Second US buyout firm bids for Australia's Fairfax Media
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
March 29 Onvia Inc
* On March 28, co and Hank Riner, current president and chief executive officer entered into a transition and release agreement - sec filing
* Under terms, Riner will transition into planned retirement and 12-month consulting relationship with co
* Riner's transition to be effective no later than June 30, 2017 or such earlier date that Onvia selects and announces a new chief executive officer
* Riner will continue to serve as company's president and CEO on a full-time basis through transition date
* Under terms of transition agreement, Riner subject to non-compete and non-solicitation obligations for 24 months following last day of employment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
By Anusha Ravindranath May 18 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, tracking weakness in global markets as concerns mounted over U.S. President Donald Trump's future following reports that he tried to influence a federal probe. The allegations have not only thrown doubt over the future of the pro-growth policies that Trump promised, but they have raised the possibility he could end up leaving the presidency. "Since obstruction of justice is considered