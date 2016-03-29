March 29 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Glencore's debt reduction plan and trading operations buoy its baa3 rating

* Moody's says expects Glencore to reduce its gross debt in 2016 and build financial headroom to support its Baa3 rating

* Expects Glencore's trading operations to contribute around one third of co's consolidated ebitda in 2016-17

* Expects Glencore's leverage to improve in 2016 after it accelerated plans to cut net debt by $7.5-$8.5 billion this year

* Glencore to actively manage its leverage targets if commodity prices continue to decline

* Moody's on Glencore says "Investment Grade ratings would come under pressure if the company's leverage fails to improve in 2016"