UPDATE 2-Second US buyout firm bids for Australia's Fairfax Media
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
March 29 WPP Plc :
* Announces that it has acquired Communications Media Inc
* CMI's unaudited revenues were $38 million as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
By Anusha Ravindranath May 18 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, tracking weakness in global markets as concerns mounted over U.S. President Donald Trump's future following reports that he tried to influence a federal probe. The allegations have not only thrown doubt over the future of the pro-growth policies that Trump promised, but they have raised the possibility he could end up leaving the presidency. "Since obstruction of justice is considered