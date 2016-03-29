BRIEF-Vodafone Qatar FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 269.2 million riyals versus loss of 465.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt8iU9) Further company coverage: ))
March 29
* CTC Media provides update on anticipated timing of transaction
* CTC Media Board of Directors is currently finalizing preparations for the merger, including awaiting the receipt of a tax refund from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service
* Says CTC board currently anticipates that the merger will be completed early in the second quarter of 2016
* For related news:
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)