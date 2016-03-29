March 29 Mondo TV SpA :

* FY production value 18.9 million euros ($21.17 million) versus 18.3 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 3.1 million euros versus 1.7 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.04 euro per share