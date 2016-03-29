March 29 XXL ASA :

* Settlement of tax claim

* Total tax cost under draft decision was 198 million Norwegian crowns ($23.44 million), including withholding tax and penalty tax

* Has now settled an agreement with Skatt Øst (Norwegian tax authorities)

* Under agreement net tax effect for XXL ASA is 38 million crowns

* There will be no withholding tax or penalty tax added Source text for Eikon:

