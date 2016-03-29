BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile receives government subsidy worth 64.8 mln yuan
* Says it received government subsidy worth 64.8 million yuan for vehicle development project
March 29 XXL ASA :
* Settlement of tax claim
* Total tax cost under draft decision was 198 million Norwegian crowns ($23.44 million), including withholding tax and penalty tax
* Has now settled an agreement with Skatt Øst (Norwegian tax authorities)
* Under agreement net tax effect for XXL ASA is 38 million crowns
* There will be no withholding tax or penalty tax added Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4484 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received government subsidy worth 64.8 million yuan for vehicle development project
* Says it lowers the conversion price for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,513.9 yen per share, from 4,549.7 yen per share, effective April 1