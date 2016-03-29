BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile receives government subsidy worth 64.8 mln yuan
* Says it received government subsidy worth 64.8 million yuan for vehicle development project
March 29 Turk Tuborg Bira ve Malt Sanayii AS :
* Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received government subsidy worth 64.8 million yuan for vehicle development project
* Says it lowers the conversion price for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,513.9 yen per share, from 4,549.7 yen per share, effective April 1