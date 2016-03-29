BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile receives government subsidy worth 64.8 mln yuan
* Says it received government subsidy worth 64.8 million yuan for vehicle development project
March 29 Spar Group Ltd :
* Announces launch of an offering of new ordinary shares to raise approximately 2.0 billion rand through an accelerated bookbuild offering to qualifying investors
* Proceeds from bookbuild will be used to fund purchase price for 60 pct of Spar Switzerland
* Proceeds from bookbuild will be used to reduce gearing which increased as a result of, inter alia, acquisition of 80 pct of Spar Ireland
* Book for bookbuild is open with immediate effect and is expected to close as soon as possible
* Says it lowers the conversion price for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,513.9 yen per share, from 4,549.7 yen per share, effective April 1