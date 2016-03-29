March 29 Nedap :

* Nedap's revenue in first months of 2016 was up by around 3 pct compared with same period in previous year.

* Nedap has entered into a new credit agreement with its main bank ABN Amro, extending term of credit facility up to May 2023

* Committed credit facilities amount to EUR 44 million ($49.27 million) in total and have a flexible repayment schedule Source text: bit.ly/1Su62Ua Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)