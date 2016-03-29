BRIEF-Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 18, for FY 2016
March 29 Lectra SA
* Announces the signing of an agreement with HMT, a Chinese airbag manufacturer, supplier of airbag fabrics and technical textiles, to supply a complete solution for the development and manufacture of one-piece woven (OPW) airbags Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million