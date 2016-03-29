March 29 Tie Kinetix NV :

* To issue 144,791 new shares to Blikkenburg BV with ultimate beneficiary owner D. Lindenbergh, member of supervisory board of TIE Kinetix NV

* 144,791 new shares issued to Blikkenburg BV to be paid up in cash Source text: bit.ly/22YdI61 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)