BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile receives government subsidy worth 64.8 mln yuan
* Says it received government subsidy worth 64.8 million yuan for vehicle development project
March 29 Naturex SA :
* Sells its interest in joint venture with Aker BioMarine Source text: bit.ly/21Ru5yP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowers the conversion price for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,513.9 yen per share, from 4,549.7 yen per share, effective April 1