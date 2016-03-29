March 29 Google Fiber:

* Introducing home phone service, Fiber Phone -blog

* Says Fiber Phone available for $10/month, with unlimited local, nationwide calling, same rates as Google Voice for international calls

* Says will introduce Fiber Phone in few areas to start, over time, will roll it out as option to residential customers in all fiber cities