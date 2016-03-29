BRIEF-Realpagesays pricing of private offering of $300 mln of convertible senior notes
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
March 29 Google Fiber:
* Introducing home phone service, Fiber Phone -blog
* Says Fiber Phone available for $10/month, with unlimited local, nationwide calling, same rates as Google Voice for international calls
* Says will introduce Fiber Phone in few areas to start, over time, will roll it out as option to residential customers in all fiber cities Source text (bit.ly/1V1zP8N) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner