BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
March 29 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Takeda Is Aiming To Launch Its Mainstay Alinamin Vitamins In Mainland China Within Next Three Years Pending Government Approval, Other Potential Delays - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1MzanGz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.