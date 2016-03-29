BRIEF-Realpagesays pricing of private offering of $300 mln of convertible senior notes
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
March 29 (Reuters) -
* Nissin Sugar Is Seen Paying Out A Higher Dividend In The Year To March 2018 - Nikkei
* Nissin Sugar's Annual Dividend In 2018 Is Forecast At Around 63 Yen Per Share, 11 Yen More Than Its Expected Payout For The Current Year - Nikkei
* For The Year Ending March 2017, Nissin's Net Profit Is Projected At 2.1 Billion Yen, Up 10% From The Estimated Result For The Current 12 Months - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/25uCvkj)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner