March 29 (Reuters) -

* Nissin Sugar Is Seen Paying Out A Higher Dividend In The Year To March 2018 - Nikkei

* Nissin Sugar's Annual Dividend In 2018 Is Forecast At Around 63 Yen Per Share, 11 Yen More Than Its Expected Payout For The Current Year - Nikkei

* For The Year Ending March 2017, Nissin's Net Profit Is Projected At 2.1 Billion Yen, Up 10% From The Estimated Result For The Current 12 Months - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/25uCvkj)