March 29 Truworths International Ltd :

* Holders of 64.39 pct of company's shares elected cash dividend alternative

* Paid gross cash dividend (before dividend tax) of R747,009,786 from retained income

* Allotted 4,660,135 new shares (1.08 pct of co's issued shares before capitalisation share award)