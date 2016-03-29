BRIEF-Realpagesays pricing of private offering of $300 mln of convertible senior notes
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
March 29 TJX Companies Inc
* Board of directors has raised the amount of its quarterly dividend by 24% from the last dividend paid
* Board declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.26 per share Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner