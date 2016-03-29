UPDATE 3-Japan's economy expands at fastest pace in a year in Jan-March
* Capex rises 0.2 pct Q1 vs f'cast -0.4 pct (Adds detail, background)
March 29 Moody's Investors Service
* Il Supreme Court rejection of Chicago pension reform is credit negative for city
* "court's decision unsurprising given its may 2015 opinion overturning state of Illinois's (Baa1/negative) 2013 pension reform statute"
* Chicago's unfunded pension burden is the highest among large us cities
* Anticipate Chicago will pursue an alternate plan to address the unfunded positions of the two pension fund (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Capex rises 0.2 pct Q1 vs f'cast -0.4 pct (Adds detail, background)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MAY 18 ** NINH BINH, Vietnam - APEC Senior Officials Meeting (SFOM) (to May 19). JAKARTA - Indonesia Central Bank board of governors meeting (Final Day). HANOI - Second Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM2) (Final Day).