March 29 Moody's Investors Service

* Il Supreme Court rejection of Chicago pension reform is credit negative for city

* "court's decision unsurprising given its may 2015 opinion overturning state of Illinois's (Baa1/negative) 2013 pension reform statute"

* Chicago's unfunded pension burden is the highest among large us cities

* Anticipate Chicago will pursue an alternate plan to address the unfunded positions of the two pension fund (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )