BRIEF-Vodafone Qatar FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 269.2 million riyals versus loss of 465.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt8iU9) Further company coverage: ))
March 29 Mls Multimedia SA :
* Not to proceed with share capital increase of 1.4 million euros ($1.57 million) that decided on Dec. 23, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1pYe6nd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)