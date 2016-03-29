March 29 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

* Says Q1 2016 results will include SEK 0.6 billion in other one-off financial effects from restructuring activities in the Baltic and German business and write-down of intangible IT assets no longer in use

* Says goodwill will be monitored below the divisional level: allocation of goodwill has therefore been made to the appropriate units according to IFRS and resulted in an impairment of goodwill amounting to SEK 5.3 billion

* Says impairment is of a technical nature as it is a function of it being performed at business unit and geographical level, and not the divisional level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: