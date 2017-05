March 29 Eurazeo :

* Invests in Les Petits Chaperons Rouges, number 2 private player in the French nursery market

* By investing 134 million euros ($150.09 million) in equity and convertible bonds, Eurazeo becomes a shareholder with 41 pct of the capital

* Jean-Emmanuel Rodocanachi, the company's co-founder and chairman and CEO owns 51 pct, and Bpifrance acquires an 8 pct stake Source text: bit.ly/1pXXFHr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)