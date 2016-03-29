BRIEF-Realpagesays pricing of private offering of $300 mln of convertible senior notes
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
March 29 FEI Co
* On March 24, co and units entered into a credit agreement
* Credit agreement provides for a $200 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* Says may request to increase the revolving loan commitments by up to $200 million, for total unsecured credit facility of up to $400 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1XZWm5l Further company coverage:
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner