BRIEF-Realpagesays pricing of private offering of $300 mln of convertible senior notes
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
March 29 Ariad Pharmaceuticals
* As a result of workforce reduction, estimates recording a one-time charge of about $3.3 million related to termination benefits
* Most of one-time charge to be recorded in Q1 2016,with balance in Q2 2016, cash amounts to be paid out through remainder of 2016 Source - 1.usa.gov/1RFoQzH
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner