BRIEF-Realpagesays pricing of private offering of $300 mln of convertible senior notes
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
March 29 LRI Holdings:
* Says Unable To File Annual Report On Form 10-KT for transition period ended dec. 30, 2015 by prescribed filing due date - sec filing
* LRI Holdings says currently engaged in discussions with stakeholders regarding strategic alternatives to reduce debt and improve liquidity Source text for Eikon: [ID:1.usa.gov/1V1ORvu] Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner