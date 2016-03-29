March 29 LRI Holdings:

* Says Unable To File Annual Report On Form 10-KT for transition period ended dec. 30, 2015 by prescribed filing due date - sec filing

* LRI Holdings says currently engaged in discussions with stakeholders regarding strategic alternatives to reduce debt and improve liquidity