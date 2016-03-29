March 29 Sphinx Investment Corp: Reports 14.78 Pct Stake In Danaos Corp, As Of March 22, 2016

* Sphinx investment corp had earlier reported a 10.56 percent stake in danaos corp, as of August 12, 2010