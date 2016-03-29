BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
March 29 GoPro Inc :
* Says entered into a credit agreement for a secured revolving credit facility under which co may borrow up to an aggregate of $250.0 million
* Credit facility will terminate, and all outstanding loans become due and payable, on March 25, 2021
* Says borrowers and lenders may increase the total commitments under the credit facility to up to $300.0 million - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1V1YYQJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05182017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Interim DG of International Solar Alliance Upendra Tripathy to brief on Initiatives/Sch