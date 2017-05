Taiwan stocks fall on overseas concerns; Apple suppliers down

TAIPEI, May 18 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday following losses in overseas markets on concerns over what the turmoil in the White House could mean for the U.S. presidency. Uncertainty is mounting over U.S. President Donald Trump's future following reports that he tried to interfere with a federal investigation in the United States. Some Apple Inc suppliers were also hit after Qualcomm Inc filed a lawsuit against them as the legal battle betw