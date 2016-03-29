BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
March 29 Stantec Inc Says Deal Financing Also Includes $450 Mln Senior Secured Amortizing Non
* Stantec to acquire mwh, a global professional services firm with leading expertise in water resources infrastructure
* Stantec inc says deal valued at us$795 million
* Rate annual synergies of $33 million from deal
* Under terms of all-cash deal, unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Says synergies are expected to be fully realized in 2017
* Says will acquire all of issued and outstanding capital stock of mwh for a purchase price of approximately $793 million
* Key members of management team of mwh, including presidents of key business units, will be joining stantec in leadership positions
* Single digit accretive to adjusted earnings per share and mid-teens accretive to adjusted eps in 2017
* Says acquisition is expected to be financed with a combination of proceeds of an equity financing and new credit facilities
* Deal is expected to be financed with $525 million public offering of subscription receipts on bought deal basis at price of $30.25/subscription receipt
* Cash deal
* Financing for deal also includes $800 million senior secured revolving credit facility
* Revolving term credit facility, $525 million bridge facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
