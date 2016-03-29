March 29 Landstar System Inc

* Says anticipate revenue to be in a range of $705 million to $725 million in q1 2016

* Says anticipate 2016 q1 diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $0.66 to $0.70 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $742.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [ID:1.usa.gov/1MzIxtM] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)