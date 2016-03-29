March 29 International Game Technology Plc

* Says subsidiary, igt global solutions corporation, signed a 7-year contract with virginia lottery

* Says initial term of contract runs through october 21, 2024 , and allows for two three-year extension options

* Says agreement for provision of new lottery technology and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)