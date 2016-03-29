BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
March 29 Alliance Healthcare Services:
* Thai hot parties entered into governance, voting and standstill agreement with company with respect to transaction
* Governance agreement prohibits thai hot,affiliates from acquiring additional shares of co for 3 yrs from closing of deal Source text for Eikon: [ID:1.usa.gov/25v4Bfq] Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05182017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Interim DG of International Solar Alliance Upendra Tripathy to brief on Initiatives/Sch