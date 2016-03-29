March 29 Emerson Radio Corp Says Has Previously Disclosed One Of Its Key Customers Decided To Discontinue Retailing In Its Stores Emerson

* Branded products

* Is analyzing impacts of the events to business,is identifying strategic courses of action for consideration

* Emerson radio says board authorized special committee to analyze other strategic alternatives, including potential transition in co's business model

* Strategic courses of action for consideration include seeking new licensing relationships

* Emerson radio says on march 28, 2016, board approved workforce reduction plan; company will eliminate six positions in company's u.s. Offices

* Emerson radio corp says will eliminate four positions in company's hong kong office

* Emerson radio corp says workforce plan will result in a reduction of approximately 23% of company's worldwide workforce

* Other strategic alternatives include potential transition in co's business model, potential strategic acquisitions related to transition