March 29 (Reuters) -

* Cove Street Capital reports 9.3 percent stake in Evine Live Inc, as of March 21, 2016 - SEC filing

* Bought shares based on belief Evine Line's shares, when purchased, were undervalued, represented attractive investment opportunity

* In recent conversations with Evine Live regarding operational improvements, made suggestions on enhancing composition of board Source - 1.usa.gov/1PEfxM0