March 30 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Expects to report a 20 pct - 22 pct increase in its consolidated revenues for year 2015 compared to same period last year

* Expects FY 2015 net loss in range of 21 million - 23 million Swiss francs compared to a net profit of 41.9 million Swiss francs ($43.35 million) in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9666 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)