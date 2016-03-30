March 30 Evolva Holding SA :

* FY revenues up 25 pct to 13.4 million Swiss Francs ($13.86 million)

* Expect 2016 revenues to remain around level of 2015, subject to product ramp and milestone achievement

* Cash position of 83 million Swiss Francs at year-end 2015

* Expect to see higher revenues in second half of year than in first

* In 2016 expects to enter 2-3 new important partnerships for new products and/or for new research and development programmes

* FY net loss 31.8 million Swiss Francs versus loss 21.8 million Swiss Francs