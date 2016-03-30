March 30 Elringklinger AG :

* FY 2015 net income for period lower year on year at EUR 95.8 million ($108.23 million), as were earnings per share at EUR 1.45 (EUR 110.6 million and EUR 1.67 respectively a year ago)

* Guidance 2016 is organic revenue growth of 5 to 7%, EBIT before purchase price allocation of EUR 160 to 170 million

* Proposes dividend of EUR 0.55 per share despite lower earnings