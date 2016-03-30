March 30 Manz AG :
* Outlook for 2016: significant revenue growth with
significantly improved EBIT
* 2015 revenue of 222.0 million euros significantly below
those of the previous year (EUR
305.9 million)
* FY EBIT of -58.2 million euros (previous year -32.8
million euros)
* EBITDA amounted to -41.9 million euros in fiscal year 2015
(previous year: 13.9 million euros)
* Is anticipating a significant increase in revenues for
full year of 2016 with a significantly improved EBIT
* Goal of company is to achieve at least a break-even EBITDA
in 2016
