March 30 Manz AG :

* Outlook for 2016: significant revenue growth with significantly improved EBIT

* 2015 revenue of 222.0 million euros significantly below those of the previous year (EUR 305.9 million)

* FY EBIT of -58.2 million euros (previous year -32.8 million euros)

* EBITDA amounted to -41.9 million euros in fiscal year 2015 (previous year: 13.9 million euros)

* Is anticipating a significant increase in revenues for full year of 2016 with a significantly improved EBIT

* Goal of company is to achieve at least a break-even EBITDA in 2016