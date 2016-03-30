BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
March 30 Sanacorp Pharmaholding AG :
* To propose dividend of 0.99 euros ($1.12) per preference share
* Result from ordinary activities for fiscal 2015 amounted to 9.124 million euros. In the previous year it amounted to 9.091 million euros
* FY net profit 9.124 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.