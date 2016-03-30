BRIEF-Ten Peaks Coffee Co reports qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Ten Peaks Coffee Company reports results for first quarter 2017
March 30 ElringKlinger AG CEO
* Says start to Q1 was satisfactory
* Says costs for capacity problem at 10 million eur in Q1, then the topic will be finished
* Says working on own battery production, decision to come in 3-5 yrs Further company coverage:
* Ten Peaks Coffee Company reports results for first quarter 2017
CHICAGO, May 12 German discount supermarket chain Lidl is set to open its first set of U.S. stores this summer, raising the stakes for American grocery chain operators who have been caught in an intense price war.