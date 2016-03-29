BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
March 29 Avis Budget Group Inc
* Says Ceo Ronald Nelson's total compensation for FY 2015 was $11.2 million versus $9.2 million in FY 2014 - SEC FILING
* Says Cfo David Wyshner's total compensation for FY 2015 was $6.1 million versus $2.9 million in FY 2014 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1MzImOY Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Interim DG of International Solar Alliance Upendra Tripathy to brief on Initiatives/Sch